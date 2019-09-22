Bills' Josh Allen: Finally contained as rusher
Allen completed 23 of 36 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown, a two-point conversion and an interception in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals. He rushed nine times for 46 yards and fumbled twice, but the ball was recovered by the offense both times.
Allen opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox and added a two-point conversion to Cole Beasley. He also let the Bengals back into the game, as his third-quarter interception was returned to the 22-yard line, and Buffalo's 14-0 lead was cut in half three plays later. Turnovers continue to be a bugaboo for the second-year quarterback, and he's still a below-average passer who has never thrown for more than 254 yards in a game, but this was the first time this season that he failed to record a rushing touchdown. Allen has guided the Bills to a 3-0 record against a trio of winless teams, but the competition gets a lot stiffer in Week 4, when the undefeated Patriots come to town.
