Allen completed 18 of 25 passes for 244 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 56-26 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed twice for three yards and was replaced by Matt Barkley at halftime to keep Allen healthy for the postseason.

Allen was intercepted on the opening drive but responded with a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to Isaiah McKenzie and another to John Brown to help the Bills take a 28-6 lead into halftime. With Buffalo feeling comfortable about its chances of securing the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Allen got the rest of the afternoon off. The 2018 first-round pick made a third-year leap in 2020, throwing for 4,564 yards and a 37:10 TD:INT to go with 421 yards and eight touchdowns on 102 rushing attempts to lead Buffalo to a 13-3 record.