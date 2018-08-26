Bills' Josh Allen: Forced out of Sunday's game
Allen left Sunday's game against the Bengals late in the second quarter after heading to the locker room in order to presumably undergo concussion testing, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
With Allen forced out of the game, Nathan Peterman took over at QB for the Bills on Sunday. Regardless of whether Allen is medically cleared by the team's staff during halftime, his day is probably done. In any case, the Bills' Week 1 QB situation continues to remain cloudy.
