Allen completed 29 of 51 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, adding 81 rushing yards and two TDs on nine carries, in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.

The quarterback did more than enough to secure a win for the Bills, but two missed field goals in regulation by Tyler Bass on a rainy day in Philadelphia proved costly in the end. The 81 rushing yards were a season high for Allen, while he put together his fourth 300-yard passing performance of the year and extended his streak of games produced multiple TDs to 11. Buffalo will head into its Week 13 bye three losses back of Miami in the AFC East and on the outside looking in for a wild-card spot, but Allen in on pace for career highs in passing yards and rushing TDs, having already tied his prior best in the latter category with nine through 12 games.