Allen completed 33 of 46 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 30 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Allen opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid on the opening drive, but the Ravens responded with a 20-3 run. Allen and the offense kept Buffalo within striking distance in the second half, and the dual-threat quarterback scored a two-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, two plays after connecting with James Cook for a 51-yard gain through the air. That rushing score was the 66th of Allen's regular-season career, surpassing Thurman Thomas for the most in Bills history. Allen then tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman and added a one-yard rushing touchdown before guiding the offense in position for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of a fourth quarter that featured 251 Allen passing yards, as the Bills played their best football down the stretch while the Ravens sputtered. With the other three AFC East teams all losing Sunday, the Bills already hold the division lead heading into a Week 2 road game against the Jets.