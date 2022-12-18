Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins. He added 10 rushes for 77 yards.

Allen entered Saturday's game having failed to top 300 passing yards in four consecutive games, though he reached that mark on the strength of four completions of 20 yards or more. He also threw for four touchdowns in a game for the third time this season, connecting for scores from 14, 10, four and five yards away. While that combination was plenty impressive enough, Allen also ripped off several long gains on the ground -- highlighted by a 44-yard rush early in the fourth quarter. All told, it was a heroic performance from Allen, as he produced at an exceptional level in every way possible.