Allen completed 29 of 41 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets. He added six rushing attempts for 36 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Allen had a would-be third fumble returned for a Jets touchdown in the second quarter, but it was erased on a questionable ruling of his forward progress having stopped. He threw an interception two plays later, then bounced back with a five-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs on the next drive. The Bills appeared to have the game well in hand with a 10-point halftime lead and Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) ruled out, but Allen let New York back in with a pair of second-half interceptions and a fourth-quarter fumble that led to the Jets' go-ahead field goal with 1:48 remaining in regulation. To his credit, Allen managed to get the Bills in range for a game-tying 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation, but the Jets won it on a punt return touchdown in overtime after Buffalo went three-and-out. Had his first fumble counted, Allen would have set a new career high with five turnovers, but he tied his existing high as is. On the bright side, Buffalo doesn't have to face the stout Jets defense again until Week 11, and Allen should get back to his usual effectiveness as a dual-threat dynamo in the Week 2 home opener against the Raiders.