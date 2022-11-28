Allen logged his first full practice Monday since suffering a right elbow injury against the Jets in Week 9, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being limited at practice over the past three weeks due to an elbow injury he suffered in the team's Week 9 loss to the Jets, Allen has still suited up for three straight games, leading the Bills' to a 2-1 record. During that stretch, Allen has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 780 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. The issue doesn't appear to be impacting his throwing ability too much, but it's still a positive sign to see the superstar quarterback return to full practices for the first time in a month. Allen shouldn't have any limitations heading into Thursday's divisional showdown against New England.