Allen completed 12 of 19 passes for 130 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding seven rushes for 17 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

As his final line implies, Allen was only a complementary figure in the tougher-than-expected road win, and he also had an injury scare that required X-rays on his foot before being cleared to return to the game, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Bills largely relied on James Cook's exploits on the ground and timely defense, leading to Allen's second-lowest passing yardage total of the season and third consecutive sub-200-yard tally in the last four games. Allen figures to be a lot busier during a Week 17 home showdown against the Eagles next Sunday.