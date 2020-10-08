Allen and the Bills are now scheduled to face the Titans on Tuesday instead of Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The game will only be played this week if there are no more positive tests among the Titans, who have still yet to open up their practice facility following numerous positive COVID-19 tests. As for Allen, at least managers still have a chance of being able to use him this week, though the game being played in Week 5 is still far from a certainty. Still, we should have a better idea of the likelihood of that happening by the time the first wave of games kicks off Sunday, pending the next few days of test results.