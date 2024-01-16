Allen completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 203 yards and three touchdowns while adding 74 yards and a fourth score on eight carries in Monday's 31-17 wild-card victory over the Steelers.

Allen and the No. 2 seed Bills took care of business against a banged-up Steelers unit in the opening round of the playoff schedule. The dual-threat quarterback had a strong game from the pocket (121.9 quarterback rating) while also ripping off a 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give Buffalo a 21-0 lead. Allen would cruise to victory and finish the game scoring all four of Buffalo's touchdowns. With a strong showing out of the gates, Allen prepares to host long-time rival Patrick Mahomes when the No. 3 seed Chiefs travel to take on the Bills on Sunday.