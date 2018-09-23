Allen completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 196 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Vikings. He also carried 10 times for 39 yards and touchdown in the 27-6 win.

Starting on the road against one of the league's best defensive units, Allen completed 68 percent of his passes while managing not to turn the ball over, though he nearly lost fumbles on multiple occasions. He completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jason Croom while scoring rushing touchdowns in the first and second quarters. It was an impressive bounce-back performance from Allen, who turned the ball over twice against the Chargers in his first NFL start last week. The rookie has also displayed the ability to contribute with his legs, rushing for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns through three games. Allen's fantasy returns are likely to vary from game to game, but at least this performance could inspire a little confidence in his ability to produce next week against the Packers.