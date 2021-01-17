Allen completed 23 of 37 attempts for 206 yards and a passing touchdown, adding seven rushes for three yards during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round win against the Ravens. He fumbled once, but teammate Dion Dawkins recovered the loose ball.

Allen's Bills entered the contest at a perfect 7-0 record since Week 12, with the third-year signal-caller compiling 20 total TDs and an NFL-best 1,840 passing yards over his past six outings. Buffalo came out firing through the air with pass attempts on 19 of the team's first 20 plays from scrimmage, but Allen's output in passing yardage provided the MVP candidate with his fourth-lowest total of the 2020 campaign. Heroic statistical contributions weren't required, as Baltimore struggled to score throughout the night. A head injury to Lamar Jackson on the final play of the third quarter further stifled the Ravens' attack. In what will either be a home game against the Browns or a road trip to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Allen has an opportunity to push Buffalo to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.