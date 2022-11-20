Allen completed 18 of 27 passes for 197 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and rushed three times for seven yards in the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Following a week of plenty of upheaval for the Bills, Allen and his offensive teammates were nowhere near their top level of efficiency. However, after a slow start, Allen was able to build some momentum beginning late in the second quarter when he hit Stefon Diggs for a five-yard touchdown. Allen then went on to helm five second-half scoring drives, although all but one ended in a Tyler Bass field goal. The quiet performance was a disappointment overall for fantasy managers, but Allen snapped a three-game streak of multi-interception performances and now gets an immediate chance to put together a more prolific effort at Ford Field when Buffalo faces the Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.