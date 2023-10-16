Allen will undergo further testing on his right shoulder Monday, but he's believed to not be dealing with a serious injury, NFL.com reports.

Allen briefly excited Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants due to a potential head injury before being cleared to return, and he required X-rays on his shoulder after the narrow victory. Initial indications are that Allen hasn't suffered a major injury, but fantasy managers will nonetheless want to closely monitor any test results revealed Monday. The Bills are looking ahead to a divisional road matchup against the Patriots in Week 7.