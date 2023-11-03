Allen (right shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Bengals after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday.

Allen was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but returned to a full practice Thursday and with another full session Friday under his belt, the QB's Week 9 availability has been confirmed to the relief of fantasy managers, given the Bills' 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday. In the team's Week 8 win over the Buccaneers, Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 yards with two TDs and one interception, while adding seven carries for 41 yards and a rushing score. Through eight games overall, Allen has thrown for 2,165 yards (fifth in the league), while compiling a 17:8 TD:INT ratio.