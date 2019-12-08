Allen completed 17 of 39 pass attempts for 146 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Allen completed just 44 percent of his attempts en route to a miserable average of 3.7 yards per attempt. He also took six sacks on the day and his mark of nine rushing yards was his lowest of the season. On a positive note, Allen managed to avoid throwing an interception for the seventh time in the last eight games, though he did lost a fumble in the contest. He will face a tough task as he looks to get back on track next Sunday against the Steelers.