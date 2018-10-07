Bills' Josh Allen: Held under 100 passing yards in scrappy win
Allen completed 10 of 19 passes for 82 yards and an interception while adding 19 yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Titans.
Allen capped Buffalo's first drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. He failed to find the end zone again after that score but limited his mistakes and put the Bills in position to convert a game-winning, 46-yard field goal as time expired. While Allen has shown intriguing potential with his legs, his lack of passing production will make the rookie quarterback tough to trust against Houston in Week 6 and beyond.
