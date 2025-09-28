Allen completed 16 of 22 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while rushing seven times for 45 yards and another score in the Bills' 31-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The Bills got more than they bargained for from the visiting Saints, but Allen still finished with his lowest pass-attempt total of the campaign. The reigning NFL MVP did put those throws to good use, tossing multiple touchdowns for the third time in four games by connecting with Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid for scoring passes of 43 and 28 yards, respectively. Allen also took it in himself from five yards out just after the halfway point of the third quarter, already his third rush TD of the season. Allen takes an impressive 70.2 percent completion rate and 7:1 TD:INT into a Week 5 divisional home clash against the Patriots next Sunday night.