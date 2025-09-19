Allen completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding four rushes for 25 yards in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Allen finished with a sparkling 134.1 QB rating in the divisional win, which may have been more tightly contested than initially expected. As a result, the star signal-caller was appreciably more involved through the air than during a comfortable Week 2 win against the Jets, completing passes to nine different targets overall. Allen's first two scoring tosses went to tight ends Dalton Kincaid (20 yards) and Jackson Hawes (five yards), the latter a nifty heave while on the run. Allen closed out his night with a 15-yard strike to Khalil Shakir midway through the fourth quarter to snap a 21-21 tie, and he'll head into a Week 4 home date against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28 with an unblemished 5:0 TD:INT and career-best 69.7 percent completion rate through his first three contests.