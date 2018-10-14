Bills' Josh Allen: Hurts right elbow
Allen left Sunday's loss to the Texans in the third quarter due to a right (throwing) elbow injury, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports.
Allen's status for Week 7's game against the Colts is thus cloudy. Nathan Peterman, who replaced Allen on Sunday, proceeded to toss a couple of costly picks in his relief appearance. Derek Anderson was the Bills' inactive third QB against the Texans.
