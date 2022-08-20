Allen completed three of three pass attempts for 45 yards and one touchdown in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday.

Allen's 28-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis was a classic Allen play -- extending the play from the pass rush before firing off a downfield strike with barely any setup time. The Bills offense by all accounts is a well-tuned machine with a variety of weapons to make the most of Allen's abilities, giving him a strong chance to go three years in a row as the top fantasy football quarterback.