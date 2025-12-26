Bills' Josh Allen: In line to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Allen (foot) is feeling better each day and is slated to play Sunday against the Eagles, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Allen was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through and also on Thursday's practice estimate. Friday's injury report will thus reveal whether the star QB upgrades to full participation, but based on McDermott's comments, Allen is trending toward heading into the weekend without a Week 17 injury designation.
