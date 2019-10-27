Allen completed 16 of 34 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles. He also rushed eight times for 45 yards and fumbled three times, losing one.

Allen delivered a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley early in the second quarter and found Devin Singletary out of the backfield for a 28-yard score in the third, but he was otherwise inaccurate. Most of Allen's fantasy value lies in his legs, but it's worrisome that the previously vulnerable Eagles pass defense was able to limit him through the air. Allen hasn't thrown for more than 219 yards in any of his last four games, but he gets a nice opportunity to end the run of poor play when the Redskins come to town in Week 9.