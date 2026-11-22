Allen completed 27 of 45 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

Allen threw a four-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore in the second quarter but got picked off twice later in the first half and had a would-be third interception nullified by a penalty on the penultimate play before halftime. Despite some sloppy play and zero rushing production from Allen, the 9-1 Bills cruised past the 1-9 Dolphins as the star QB raised his season total to 25 touchdowns (14 passing, 11 rushing). Buffalo's likely to encounter more resistance Thursday night against the 8-2 Chiefs. Allen is 5-1 against Patrick Mahomes in the regular season but 0-4 when they face off in the playoffs.