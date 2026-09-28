Bills head coach Joe Brady downplayed any concern about Allen's health after the quarterback took a hit to his knee during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-16 win over the Chargers, Alex Brasky of SI.com reports. "We're gonna have to see how [Allen] progresses these next couple days," Brady said. "Josh is always a little [gimpy] after the game."

With just under 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, a Chargers defender appeared to plow into Allen's left knee at the end of an eight-yard run, leaving the quarterback grimacing in pain afterward. Allen didn't end up missing any snaps and even handled a designed run later on during that same possession, but he was seen favoring the knee in the locker room after the game, per Chris Trapasso of BuffaloRumblings.com. Allen could receive some extra treatment over the next several days while he continues to manage the knee issue, but Brady offered no indication that the star quarterback is at any risk of sitting out next Sunday's game against the Patriots.