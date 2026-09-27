Allen completed 16 of 26 passes for 204 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and added eight carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Allen salvaged his fantasy day with his pair rushing touchdowns, which both came from one yard out in the second and fourth quarter. The do-it-all signal-caller couldn't get into a consistent rhythm through the air, however, as an aggressive and desperate Chargers defense sacked him four times and forced him into three turnovers overall. Fortunately for the Bills, only one of those miscues led to points by Los Angeles, and only a field goal at that. Allen did reestablish some chemistry with the returning DJ Moore, who he connected with for a team-high six completions and 67 yards on a team-high 10 targets. Allen will aim to get back to some efficiency through the air in a Week 4 divisional home battle against the Patriots next Sunday.