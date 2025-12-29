Allen completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 262 yards while rushing seven times for 27 yards and two touchdowns with one fumble lost in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

Philadelphia's staunch defense held Buffalo's offense scoreless through three quarters before Allen put the team on his back and punched in a pair of late scores to give his team life. A blocked PAT after the first touchdown created a tough decision for head coach Sean McDermott on the ensuing point-after scenario with the game and AFC East division title hopes on the line. The Bills declined the opportunity to send the game to overtime, instead opting to go for two following Allen's second trip to the end zone. There wasn't enough magic left in the normally-clutch superstar's tank when his final pass of the game sailed over WR Khalil Shakir as the Eagles took the field to celebrate the narrow win. Allen performed well on an individual level despite playing through a minor foot injury Sunday. The 29-year-old threw for his most yards since Week 11 while posting multiple rushing scores for the fifth time this season. The loss drops Buffalo down to the AFC's seventh seed as the team prepares to finish the regular season off against the Jets next Sunday.