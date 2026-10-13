Allen completed 12 of 19 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding 10 carries for 121 yards and another score and a two-point conversion pass in the Bills' 37-34 overtime win against the Rams on Monday night.

Facing a Rams defense that had forced plenty of inefficiency through the air from both wide receivers and tight ends and operating without both DJ Moore (shoulder) and Joshua Palmer (shoulder), Allen unsurprisingly recorded a season low in completions. However, the prolific signal-caller more than made up for it on the ground with a season-high rushing yardage total, as well as his eighth rushing touchdown of the season. Allen's most crucial runs outside of his one-yard scoring dive early in the fourth quarter came on Buffalo's final drive in overtime, when he rattled off 19- and 13-yard scrambles to move the ball from the Bills' 41-yard line to the Rams' 27-yard line to set up an eventual game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass. Allen also added his seventh passing score of the season late in the third quarter on a seven-yard strike to Keon Coleman, and the two-time All-Pro will next turn his sights to a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders on Sunday.