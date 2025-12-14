Allen completed 19 of 28 passes for 193 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed 11 times for 48 yards in the Bills' 35-31 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The Bills were in dire straits after a sluggish first half, as they went into the halftime locker room with a 24-7 deficit. However, as has often been the case this season, Allen donned his proverbial Superman cape with a significant assist from sidekick James Cook, who was on the receiving end of a five-yard scoring toss from Allen for Buffalo's only first-half points. Allen added four- and 14-yard touchdown passes to Dawson Knox in the second half, finishing with his second consecutive three-TD tally. The Bills naturally improved their chances of catching the Patriots for the AFC East crown with the successful rally, and Allen will aim to carry the momentum over into a Week 16 road matchup against an aggressive Myles Garrett-led pass rush next Sunday.