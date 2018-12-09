Allen completed 18 of 36 passes for 206 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Jets. He also rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, in addition to losing a fumble.

Allen capped the opening drive with a six-yard rushing touchdown en route to 87 first-half rushing yards. The athletic rookie has bolstered his fantasy stock by piling up 335 yards on the ground over the past three games, but he's also averaging fewer than 200 passing yards and has more interceptions than touchdowns through the air over that span, leaving much to be desired with his play under center. Buffalo didn't draft Allen with the expectation of immediate NFL-readiness, so he remains a high-ceiling dynasty prospect despite his current struggles. The Bills will host the Lions in Week 15.