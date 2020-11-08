Allen completed 31 of 38 pass attempts for 415 yards and three touchdowns while gaining 14 yards and a touchdown on seven carries during Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

The sometimes-inaccurate Allen posted a sterling completion rate of 82 percent and averaged a healthy 10.9 yards per attempt. He managed three touchdown passes after going two games without one and added his fifth rushing score of the season to round out an excellent line. Allen seems to be back on track after struggling for a couple of games and will look to add to his numbers in what could be a high-scoring game against the Cardinals next Sunday.