Bills' Josh Allen: Likely doesn't need Tommy John surgery
The Bills don't believe Allen will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. "You don't see a whole lot of that in football and the hope is here that this will not be the case with Josh Allen, that it will be something that will keep him out maybe a couple of weeks here but they're hopeful that it is something that will heal," Garafolo said.
Allen has been diagnosed with a UCL injury, which was accompanied by a "week-to-week" tag from coach Sean McDermott. Considering Garafolo's comments, Allen doesn't seem like a great bet to suit up for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, but McDermott hasn't ruled Allen out, according to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. When the Bills eventually make a decision on their upcoming starter under center, Derek Anderson seemingly has a better shot to be tabbed than interception machine Nathan Peterman, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.
