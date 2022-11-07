Allen (elbow) will likely be limited during Week 10 prep, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, the situation is considered minor and isn't expected to sideline Allen for any games, though the quarterback is still undergoing tests Monday to confirm the severity of the issue. Allen suffered the right elbow injury during the Bills' final drive of Sunday's loss and admitted he was experiencing some pain, but he brushed off the issue by saying, "I'll get through it." Fantasy managers are encouraged to monitor Allen's status throughout the week, but barring a setback, he figures to suit up for Buffalo's Week 10 matchup against Minnesota.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Rushing TDs outweighed by turnovers•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Throws two picks Sunday night•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Tosses three TDs in Sunday's win•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Explodes for massive numbers•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Overcomes struggles for road win•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: No injury concern•