Allen was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice due to foot, finger and knee injuries.

The superstar QB has been listed with the foot issue on injury reports since Week 17, but the finger and knee injuries are new concerns coming out of this past Sunday's wild-card win. Per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News, head coach Sean McDermott noted that Allen is feeling sore but didn't seem worried about his availability for Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver.