Allen (shoulder) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Per Skurski, Allen hasn't suffered any setbacks, with the QB's looming limitations Wednesday attributable to being part of managing a shoulder issue that has been noted on the Bills' injury reports the past two weeks. Allen's status is nonetheless worth monitoring, but as long as he practices fully by Friday, he'll have a chance to approach Sunday night's game against the Bengals without an injury designation.