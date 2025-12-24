Allen (foot) was listed as limited in Wednesday's walk-through.

Allen now has two more chances to upgrade his practice participation level before the Bills assign their Week 17 injury designations Friday. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the QB -- who is dealing with soreness in his right foot -- said Tuesday that he "will be playing, (is) planning on playing," in Sunday's game against the Eagles. However, such an outcome hinges on Allen avoiding any setbacks in the coming days.