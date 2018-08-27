Bills' Josh Allen: Line offers no help
Allen completed six of 12 passes for just 34 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals, posting a 56.3 rating.
If Allen's teammates wanted the rookie to win the starting quarterback job over AJ McCarron and Nathan Peternan, they certainly didn't do him a solid in this one between horrible blocking and missed catches. Allen ended up getting sacked five times for 39 yards -- in other words, he was dumped on his behind for more yardage than his passing total. With McCarron just about ready to return from a shoulder injury, the quarterback battle in Buffalo remains wide open just two weeks prior to the start of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...