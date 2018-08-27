Allen completed six of 12 passes for just 34 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals, posting a 56.3 rating.

If Allen's teammates wanted the rookie to win the starting quarterback job over AJ McCarron and Nathan Peternan, they certainly didn't do him a solid in this one between horrible blocking and missed catches. Allen ended up getting sacked five times for 39 yards -- in other words, he was dumped on his behind for more yardage than his passing total. With McCarron just about ready to return from a shoulder injury, the quarterback battle in Buffalo remains wide open just two weeks prior to the start of the season.