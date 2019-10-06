Play

Allen is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Allen cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday, paving the way for him to handle the team's Week 5 QB duties. He's recorded an uninspiring 3:6 TD:INT to date, but Allen's activity as a rusher -- 31 carries for 131 yards and three TDs so far -- continues to prop up his fantasy profile.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories