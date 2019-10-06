Bills' Josh Allen: Listed as active Sunday
Allen is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Allen cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday, paving the way for him to handle the team's Week 5 QB duties. He's recorded an uninspiring 3:6 TD:INT to date, but Allen's activity as a rusher -- 31 carries for 131 yards and three TDs so far -- continues to prop up his fantasy profile.
