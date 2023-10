Allen (right shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

Allen was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, and his return to a full session Thursday paves the way for this week's start against New England. With TE Dawson Knox (wrist) practicing fully and TE Dalton Kincaid clearing concussion protocol, Allen should have all his key pass catchers available against the 1-5 Patriots, who listed 20 players on their Wednesday injury report.