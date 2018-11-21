Bills' Josh Allen: Logs full practice
Allen (elbow) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.
According to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, coach Sean McDermott wouldn't fully commit Wednesday to Allen taking back the starting role in Week 12, though it would be a major surprise if that didn't happen. So long as the rookie incurs no setbacks with his right elbow in practices Thursday and Friday, the Bills should clear him to play for the first time since Oct. 14. Though Matt Barkley led the Bills to a 41-10 win over the Jets in Week 10, Buffalo is more incentivized to use what remains of its 2018 schedule to get Allen meaningful in-game reps.
