Allen made one appearance during the Bills' three-game preseason schedule.

Allen suited up for a preseason Week 1 matchup with the Panthers on Aug. 15 and led two scoring drives, completing six of eight passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. His final connection with Keon Coleman resulted in a nine-yard touchdown, after which Allen's exhibition action came to a close. The cameo displayed that Allen already was in midseason form, and he'll be aiming to get back to 4,000 yards through the air in 2026 for the first time since doing so in four consecutive campaigns from 2020-23. He'll be aided in that quest by the offseason addition of WR DJ Moore.