Allen will open the season as the Bills' backup quarterback after Nathan Peterman was officially named the starter Monday for the team's Week 1 matchup with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen made a case for the No. 1 gig by performing well in the Bills' first two exhibitions, but he lost most of his momentum with an ugly showing in the all-important third preseason contest Aug. 26 against the Bengals. The rookie signal-caller completed only six of 12 passes for 34 yards in that game and was sacked five times for a net loss of 39 yards. While Allen did a solid job in limiting turnovers during the exhibition slate, it's clear that he still has some work to do with improving his downfield accuracy and getting comfortable in the pocket. Allen will likely get an opportunity to direct the offense at some point this season whether he's ready or not, as Peterman looks like only a stopgap solution behind center after a dismal debut season in 2017.