Allen completed 26 of 41 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions during Tuesday's loss to the Titans. He also rushed four times for 18 yards.

The fantasy stats aren't terrible, but this just wasn't the Bills' night in an ugly 42-16 loss -- the team's first of the season -- with Allen misfiring several times and getting a bad bounce on one of the two picks. His 77.6 rating is by far his worst of the season and he tripled his 2020 interception total on one night. On the bright side, Allen has thrown for two-plus touchdowns all five games this season and now has 14 TD passes on the campaign. He and the Bills will get a chance to bounce back in another primetime game Monday against the Chiefs.