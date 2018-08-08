Bills' Josh Allen: Mainly with third team
Allen practiced with the third-teamers for the fourth straight practice Tuesday, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
The Bills will almost certainly start AJ McCarron or Nathan Peterman in Thursday's preseason opener, and it's becoming more likely the two veterans work with the starters for most of the preseason as the Bills try and determine their Week 1 starter. The plan seems to be for the promising Allen to be eased into the starting role, which might have to wait until well into his rookie season. He's a draft target in keeper leagues for sure, but probably not more than that to begin his 2018 campaign.
