Allen completed six of 15 passes for 74 yards and rushed for 26 yards on four carries during Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens

Allen was not supposed to play on Sunday as the Bills sought to protect their first-round pick by waiting a bit to play him. After some putrid offensive play and a game that got out of hand, they rolled the dice. It was a mixed bag for the rookie as he completed just 40 percent of his passes, but he did show some of the natural talent that got him drafted-- particularly on a scramble that resulted in a 24-yard dart to tight end Logan Thomas. The Josh Allen era might be beginning, but he'll need more help from his teammates than he enjoyed on Sunday to be able to live up to his billing.