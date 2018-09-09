Bills' Josh Allen: Makes debut
Allen completed six of 15 passes for 74 yards and rushed for 26 yards on four carries during Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens
Allen was not supposed to play on Sunday as the Bills sought to protect their first-round pick by waiting a bit to play him. After some putrid offensive play and a game that got out of hand, they rolled the dice. It was a mixed bag for the rookie as he completed just 40 percent of his passes, but he did show some of the natural talent that got him drafted-- particularly on a scramble that resulted in a 24-yard dart to tight end Logan Thomas. The Josh Allen era might be beginning, but he'll need more help from his teammates than he enjoyed on Sunday to be able to live up to his billing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...