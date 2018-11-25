Bills' Josh Allen: Makes some highlights in return
Allen completed eight of 19 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and added 99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars. He fumbled once, but the ball stayed with the offense.
Allen did the bulk of his damage with his legs, but nobody is going to forget the 75-yard javelin-toss that he hit Robert Foster with late in the first quarter, putting Buffalo up by two scores early. It's hard to see what Allen's ceiling is this season for the Bills as there isn't a ton of talent along the line or at the skill positions. Still, a few highlight-reel plays against a stingy Jacksonville defense in his first game back is a strong start. Next up is another tough test, a Miami defense ranked in the top 12 in the league in opponent passer rating.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...