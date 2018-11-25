Allen completed eight of 19 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and added 99 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Jaguars. He fumbled once, but the ball stayed with the offense.

Allen did the bulk of his damage with his legs, but nobody is going to forget the 75-yard javelin-toss that he hit Robert Foster with late in the first quarter, putting Buffalo up by two scores early. It's hard to see what Allen's ceiling is this season for the Bills as there isn't a ton of talent along the line or at the skill positions. Still, a few highlight-reel plays against a stingy Jacksonville defense in his first game back is a strong start. Next up is another tough test, a Miami defense ranked in the top 12 in the league in opponent passer rating.