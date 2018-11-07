After practicing in limited fashion Wednesday, Allen (elbow) relayed that he's "still taking it day to day" as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Just trying to work [through] if there's any soreness or stiffness and just trying to get back in the swing of playing football again," Allen said. "I was limited at practice, but it felt good throwing the ball."

Per Brown, Allen "appears to have an outside chance at returning to the lineup Sunday." That implies the Bills will take a cautious approach with him, which makes sense with a Week 11 bye looming. Meanwhile, fellow signal-caller Derek Anderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and didn't practice Wednesday, leaving the struggling Nathan Peterman as the team's top healthy option at the position.