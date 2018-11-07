After practicing Wednesday, Allen (right elbow) relayed that he's "still taking it day to day" as Sunday's game against the Jets approaches, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Just trying to work (through) if there's any soreness or stiffness and just trying to get back in the swing of playing football again," the rookie QB noted Wednesday. "I was limited at practice, but it felt good throwing the ball."

Per Brown, Allen "appears to have an outside chance at returning to the lineup Sunday." That implies a cautious approach, which makes sense with the Bills' Week 11 bye looming. Meanwhile, fellow QB Derek Anderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, leaving the struggling Nathan Peterman as the team's top healthy option at the position.