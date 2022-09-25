Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one.

Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all the more impressive when considering he ultimately lost Stefon Diggs to dehydration late in the contest and was in a tough road environment overall. Allen's target distribution was off the charts, as he connected with 11 different pass catchers overall. However, Allen and the offense simply came up short late, with the star signal-caller failing to convert a fourth-down play near the goal line late in the contest and then failing to down the ball before time ran out after a completion to Isiah McKenzie. Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports Allen also noted after the game that he'd taken a helmet or face mask to his hand late in the game but was "fine."